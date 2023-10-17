Tioga Arts Council to host ‘Owego Home & Building Tour’
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Tioga Arts Council is hosting its annual “Owego Home & Building Tour” fundraiser on Saturday. The event highlights the extraordinary architecture of eight locations in downtown Owego.
The fundraiser will be from 1 to 4 p.m., tickets cost $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Follow the link to purchase a ticket and learn more.
