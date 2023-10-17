Top Five Plays of the Week (10-16-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Delhi boys soccer goalie Tabor Reed makes diving save in his team’s tie with Greene.

#4 - Oneonta wide receiver Tanner Tubia makes a diving touchdown catch in his team’s loss to Johnson City.

#3 - Norwich quarterback Steven Dowdall completes a long touchdown pass to Kasey Stubbs on fourth down as they beat Chenango Valley.

#2 - Johnson City running back Felix Morales takes a short pass the distance in his team’s win over Oneonta.

#1 - Vestal running back Liam Nealy stiff arms a defender as he scores a touchdown in the Golden Bears’ win over Corning.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.