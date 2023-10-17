Watching the potential of a weekend storm with rain

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower, especially early. Low: 37-45

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. High: 55-61

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38-43

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected tonight and for a few days as a weak ridge of high pressure in the mid atmosphere takes hold. Later this week into the weekend, a more active pattern develops.

Clouds and sun are likely both tomorrow and Thursday as weak high pressure settles in. An upper level low in the Northern Rockies dives across the country and causes a surface low to develop somewhere along the East Coast Friday night into Saturday. Where it develops will determine how much rain falls and when the heaviest rain falls. There is uncertainty in the setup so we expect to see some changes in the forecast.

As the storm moves away from the region it will pull in some chilly air from Canada. I think it will be a windy day Sunday with highs possibly not even reaching 50. Monday stays cool with highs around 50.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.