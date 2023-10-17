Westside Binghamton gunfire investigation ongoing

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Binghamton Police Department, around 2:51 p.m. on Monday, the patrol division responded to an area surrounding Main and Cedar streets for a report of gunshots fired and bystanders fleeing the area.

Police said an investigation determined the alleged gunshots came from the area of 132 Main St. The location was secured from the public for investigation.

Nearby schools, such as Horace Mann Elementary and Seton Catholic Central High School underwent lockout for precautionary measures and safety protocols.

Initial investigation determined that a physical altercation involving multiple suspects occurred out front of the apartment building leading to multiple gunshots being fired by an unknown suspect, police said. The department said this incident was not a random act.

Police said suspects fled the area immediately and no gunshot victims were located but, one parked unoccupied car was struck by the gunfire. It was also noted that the persons involved were uncooperative with officers, police said.

Binghamton Police said the investigation is still ongoing and no new suspect information is available for public release. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080. Tips may remain anonymous.

The Special Investigations Unit Task Force and the US Marshals Service assisted Binghamton officers.

