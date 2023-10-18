Binghamton issues lockdown warnings for Sturges Street properties

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton has issued two lockdown warnings for residences at 3 and 5 Sturges St.

The lockdown warnings were issued due to numerous code violations and police activity at the two residences. Binghamton officials said the two sites are the sources of neighborhood disturbances and criminal activity.

The letter was sent to the addresses on Tuesday under the city’s Property & Building Nuisance Reform Law. The law, which returned to city legislation in May 2022, is commonly referred to as the lockdown law. The litigation seeks to identify problematic properties in the area and hold them accountable for the nuisances that stem from them. Such nuisances may include: noise complaints, unsightliness, crime and more.

“No one deserves to live next to properties that make them feel unsafe or upend neighborhood quality of life. We’re putting 3 and 5 Sturges St. on notice – abate the nuisance, or be prepared for the City to move forward with locking down the buildings,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham in a news release.

The city announced it sent lockdown letters to Landlord Isaac Anzaroot; who is already facing legal trouble for code violations at his properties, and his father Alan Anzaroot. The Anzaroots are the listed property owners of 5 and 3 Sturges St. A person who is believed to be the land contract owner was also sent a letter.

In September, Binghamton Police officers responded to 3 Sturges St. for a report of a man outside with an AK-47 assault rifle. Officers arrested Thomas Lewis, 35, of Binghamton on weapons charges.

