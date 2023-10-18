Broome County Clerk’s Office announces home security tool

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Clerk’s Office released a new tool that helps residents protect their homes.

Residents can now sign up for “Fraud Alert.” Anyone who signs up for the service can receive alerts whenever a document, such as a deed or a mortgage, is recorded in the Broome County Clerk’s Office with the resident’s name attached to it.

While speaking on the new tool, County Clerk Joseph Mihalko said, according to the FBI, property fraud is the number one white-collar problem occurring.

“You’re seeing a lot of fraud out there whether it’s property fraud maybe it’s something to do with your car warranty. People are getting emails or texts from financial institutions saying something occurred with their checking account or their credit card,” Mihalko said. “People need to be aware of this so they can take corrective action immediately.”

The county clerk’s office said this occurs mostly in New York City than other parts of the state but its better to be safe than sorry when it comes to protecting your home.

To sign up for the service, follow this link.

