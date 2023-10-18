‘Bury the Hatchet’ axe throwing tournament in support of childhood literacy programs

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Tioga United Way and the United Way of Susquehanna County partnered with PAC’s Axe Throwing to raise funds in support of childhood literacy programs.

“Bury the Hatchet” Axe Throwing Tournament will be on Sunday at 11 a.m. It will cost $100 to get entered in the tournament with two guaranteed matches. There will also be cornhole, a barbeque, basket raffles and more.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to attempted robbery report at McKinley Avenue Visions
2 arrested in Westside Binghamton shots fired investigation
Binghamton police close section of Main Street, man handcuffed
Kidney transplant patient struggles to find transportation to hospital
Cyber security experts & law enforcement warn the dangers of social media scams

Latest News

Chenango Forks HS Homecoming brings back old tradition
Chenango Forks HS Homecoming brings back old tradition
‘Bury the Hatchet’ axe throwing tournament in support of childhood literacy programs
Financial Tip: October planning