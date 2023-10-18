‘Bury the Hatchet’ axe throwing tournament in support of childhood literacy programs

(WBNG) -- The Tioga United Way and the United Way of Susquehanna County partnered with PAC’s Axe Throwing to raise funds in support of childhood literacy programs.

“Bury the Hatchet” Axe Throwing Tournament will be on Sunday at 11 a.m. It will cost $100 to get entered in the tournament with two guaranteed matches. There will also be cornhole, a barbeque, basket raffles and more.

