Chenango County Sheriff seeks man wanted on rape charge

(Chenango County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged rapist.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for Kaleb M. Weinmuller, 22, of Morris NY, who is wanted on a rape in the second-degree warrant.

The office described Weinmuller as 6 feet and 3 inches tall and 170 pounds.

They said he was last known to be in the Otsego County area.

Anyone with information about Weinmuller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested in Westside Binghamton shots fired investigation
Binghamton police close section of Main Street, man handcuffed
Kidney transplant patient struggles to find transportation to hospital
Cyber security experts & law enforcement warn the dangers of social media scams
Owego Halloween light display is back for a 3rd year

Latest News

Police respond to attempted robbery report at McKinely Avenue Visions
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announces lockdown letters were sent to property owners of 5 and...
Binghamton issues lockdown warnings for Sturges Street properties
Crime Victims Assistance Centers speaks on domestic violence impact on youth
Sign located near the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Duke Street.
City of Binghamton certified as a climate smart community