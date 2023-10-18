Chenango County Sheriff seeks man wanted on rape charge

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged rapist.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for Kaleb M. Weinmuller, 22, of Morris NY, who is wanted on a rape in the second-degree warrant.

The office described Weinmuller as 6 feet and 3 inches tall and 170 pounds.

They said he was last known to be in the Otsego County area.

Anyone with information about Weinmuller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

