Cozens scores in OT, lifts Buffalo Sabres to 3-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 1:46 into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres overcame blowing a two-goal lead to secure their first win of the season by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and rookie goalie Devon Levi stopped 21 shots. Brandon Hagel scored twice for the Lightning, including the overtime-forcing goal with seven seconds left. Jonas Johansson finished with 28 saves as Tampa Bay battled back to avoid being swept on its three-game road trip following losses at Detroit and Ottawa. Buffalo improved to 1-2.

