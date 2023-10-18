Cozens scores in OT, lifts Buffalo Sabres to 3-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) looks for the puck in traffic during the second...
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) looks for the puck in traffic during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 1:46 into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres overcame blowing a two-goal lead to secure their first win of the season by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and rookie goalie Devon Levi stopped 21 shots. Brandon Hagel scored twice for the Lightning, including the overtime-forcing goal with seven seconds left. Jonas Johansson finished with 28 saves as Tampa Bay battled back to avoid being swept on its three-game road trip following losses at Detroit and Ottawa. Buffalo improved to 1-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after attempted robbery at McKinley Avenue Visions
Chenango County Sheriff seeks man wanted on rape charge
Binghamton issues lockdown warnings for Sturges Street properties
Broome County Clerk’s Office announces home security tool
Northgate Liquors and Wine has been in business for 24 years in Binghamton.
Liquor stores react to expanded Sunday alcohol sales

Latest News

George Phillips - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
George Phillips - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Marathon girls soccer player Addison Oram (11) kicks the ball upfield during her team's win...
Highlights: Oxford vs. Marathon (Section 4 Class C girls’ soccer tournament)
Highlights: Oxford vs. Marathon (Section 4 Class C girls’ soccer tournament)
Tioga Girls' Soccer
Highlights: Unatego vs. Tioga (Section 4 Class C girls’ soccer tournament)
Highlights: Unatego vs. Tioga (Section 4 Class C girls’ soccer tournament)