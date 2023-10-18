Crime Victims Assistance Centers speaks on domestic violence impact on youth

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the Center for Prevention of Child Abuse, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.

The Assistant Director at the Crime Victims Assistance Center Dan Lesch is also the coordinator for the Child Advocacy Center in Broome County. He works closely with investigators on cases where children witness domestic abuse.

Lesch said domestic violence cases have traumatic effects on children, which can lead to toxic stress, aggression, withdrawal and impede brain development. He said this is a big problem in Broome County and the center sees children in these types of situations every day.

”To not have first-hand experience with domestic violence, that’s wonderful, but I can guarantee you that there is someone in your life, a child in your life, a family in your life that is experiencing this,” Lesch said. “So, for adults, I think the biggest thing is to just be a healthy support for families and children in the community. This could be anything from volunteering, helping out as a coach or mentor or just being a positive presence in the community.”

Lesch said families in these situations should take advantage of the resources CVAC offers; from counseling to support groups, there is something for anyone in this situation. Lesch hopes with more awareness, families in the area can navigate the help offered in the communities.

There is also a crisis hotline that runs 24 hours, which can be reached at 607-722-4256.

October is domestic violence awareness month.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.