A dry couple of days

Today: Partial sun. High: 52-61.

Tonight: Mixed clouds. Low: 37-44.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 58-65.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46-53.

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 62. Low: 49.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 70%. High: 56. Low: 40.

(WBNG)

Sunday: Much cooler with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 46. Low: 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 48. Low: 32.

Tuesday: Sunshine. High: 53. Low: 39.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet day across the Tiers, as we will see sun and clouds as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Highs will approach the upper 50s, with some spots reaching 60. Skies overnight will be partly cloudy to clear, with lows falling into the low-40s.

Thursday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon ahead of the next weathermaker. Highs will climb into the mid-60s. Clouds will become thicker overnight Thursday, but it will remain dry. Lows will not be as cool, with most falling to near 50.

Most of Friday will remain dry, but a cold front will start to approach during the afternoon, setting off scattered showers. Highs will climb to the low 60s. Showers will continue during the night and into Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to the exact amount of rain, as a secondary low will develop off the coast. We will keep you updated throughout the rest of the week.

Sunday will be much cooler and breezy, as well as cloudy, with highs only reaching the mid-40s with lingering rain showers. High pressure builds in for the start of next week, with mostly sunny skies and cool conditions, with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

