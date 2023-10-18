Guthrie awards Child Hunger Outreach Program $20,000 for mobile food pantry program

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- A $20,000 grant awarded by Guthrie has allowed Child Hunger Outreach Programs, or CHOP, to continue establishing a mobile food pantry in Bradford and Sullivan counties.

Dr. Fred Bloom is proud of his employer’s investment as health and hunger go hand in hand.

“If people can’t afford food on a day-to-day basis the medications or the advice I give them in the office has much less of an impact and they are less likely to be able to follow that advice,” said Bloom.

The mobile food pantry allows CHOP to hold pop events like one held Wednesday at 7th Day Adventist Church.

Jim Crown has been volunteering at these events for three years and enjoys every second of giving back to the community.

“The most rewarding thing is seeing the smiles on the faces and seeing what they are doing,” said Crown. “One lady today said that’s a pineapple, I haven’t had a pineapple in almost six months”

The grant received by CHOP went towards a removable refrigeration unit that spends most of its time inside the mobile food pantry van.

CHOP Founder & CEO Dani Ruhf said its versatility has helped programming grow.

“It’s a removable unit so we can install it in other vans or take it out and use it for events at our site,” said Ruhf. “It allows our program manager for mobile distributions to really increase what she brings.”

The goal of the mobile food pantry is to take travel out of the equation for those in need making things just a little bit easier.

“People don’t have transportation to our branch so the mobile pantry allows us to go into communities and give people their food so they don’t have to travel and they don’t have to starve,” said CHOP Grant Specialist Amanda Colegrove.

The mobile food pantry focuses on delivering food in areas far away from grocery stores or other food sources.

