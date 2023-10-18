Liquor stores react to expanded Sunday alcohol sales

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Liquor stores in New York State can now expand their Sunday hours thanks to a new bill signed on Oct. 14 by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The new legislation is part of the Governor’s strategy to revamp the state’s alcohol regulations and support small businesses. Liquor stores can now open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. The prior regulations required stores to open at noon, and some liquor stores in the Southern Tier said it just wasn’t enough time to shop before evening festivities.

“We’re excited about the change,” said Woodshed Wine & Spirits manager Kimberley Cass. “12 o’clock seems a little bit late, especially if there’s football or any other sports going on in the neighborhood.”

Bars and restaurants in the state can already serve alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. and senators in favor of the law said it is business-friendly and could boost the economy. Nicole Sabato, owner of Northgate Liquors & Wine in Binghamton, is exploring expanding her hours after the law was signed.

“We may at some point move forward with changing our hours a little bit earlier,” she said. “That would be nice to be able to open earlier as other places have been able to sell alcohol earlier.”

Both Cass and Sabato said they typically have customers waiting outside in the parking lot before the store opens on Sunday at noon. Now, the customers can shop a bit earlier if they decide to open at 10 a.m.

“They wait outside at noon, and they see when you pull in,” Sabato said. “It would be a good change if they could come in earlier.”

The package of laws has several other laws that loosen restrictions on alcohol. This includes expanding the hours where retail stores can sell beer on Sunday and extending the length of a brewer’s license from one year to three years.

