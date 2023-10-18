Man charged after attempted robbery at McKinley Avenue Visions

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- An arrest has been made in an investigation into an attempted robbery that occurred at the Visions Federal Credit Union at 24 McKinley Ave. in Endicott Wednesday afternoon.

The Endicott Police Department said it charged Rasheed Crawford, 40, of Binghamton for attempted robbery in the third degree, a class E felony. Police noted that no weapon was displayed and no money was taken from the location.

Police said officers arrived within minutes of the call but Crawford had already left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported in the ordeal.

Crawford will be processed at the Endicott Police Department and transported this evening to the Broome County Centralized Arraignment Part to be held pending arraignment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

