Mathew Barzal scores as New York Islanders beat Arizona Coyotes 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0. Ilya Sorokin had 14 saves in his first shutout of the season. Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri each picked up an assist on the game’s only goal in the Islanders’ second straight win. Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Arizona in its second straight loss. The Coyotes visit St. Louis on Thursday night and then play their home opener Saturday against Anaheim. Barzal connected on a one-timer at 3:47 shortly after Coyotes forward Barret Hayton was penalized for slashing Simon Holmstrom.

