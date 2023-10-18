New Energy, New York hosts ‘Battery Week 2023′

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - New Energy New York and its partners hosted “Battery Week 2023″ in Binghamton and in recognition of this three-day event, they hosted the “Fall Energy Storage Technology & Innovation Conference at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Binghamton on Wednesday.

Dr. Stanley Whittingham, Professor of Chemistry at Binghamton University, said this annual conference brings together battery and energy leaders for a full agenda of panels discussing the latest trends, challenges and advances in the industry.

“The key thing about this meeting is it’s the largest one on record we have,” said Whittingham. “It’s bringing people who are already in the business, and a number of people who make equipment, machines, and gadgets who want to get into the battery business and see this is a booming business and want to convert their industries over to us.”

Executive Director of New York Best William Acker said the energy storage industry is growing day-by-day and this is why having conferences like this is important.

“The energy storage industry is growing incredibly rapid, we see the need for energy storage in cars and in all the devices we all carry batteries with us,” said Acker. “It’s going to be pervasive were going to need many many many batteries so we’re seeing the industries respond to that in Upstate New York.”

The conference wraps up Thursday with a workshop on lithium-ion battery safety in transportation applications.

