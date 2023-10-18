Police respond to attempted robbery report at McKinely Avenue Visions

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department said it is investigating a report of an attempted robbery at a Visions Federal Credit Union in the village Wednesday afternoon.

The report occurred at the credit union’s 24 Mckinley Ave. location. Several police vehicles were at the scene. Officers were also seen speaking with Visions employees.

Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey told 12 News that his department was unable to release more details about the attempted robbery report as of 1:50 p.m.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

