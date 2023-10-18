Quiet weather leading up to an active weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 35-43

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 60-66

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Low: 48-52

Forecast Discussion:

No weather concerns are present tonight and Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the 30s to mid 40s.

Friday brings our next chance of at least some shower activity but there will be long dry periods through the day. The chance of showers is around 30-40%.

Saturday will be a wet day as a low near the coast produces rain across the region. Depending on how that low materializes, it will determine how long it rains and how much rain falls. There are no indications of rain being heavy enough to cause problems.

As the storm moves away from the region it will pull in some chilly air from Canada. It will be a windy day Sunday with highs in the 40s. The air will be cold enough that some snow flakes could fly over the higher terrain, if there is any precipitation left over. Winds will gusts to 30mph and leaves will begin to fly.

Monday stays cool with highs around 50. Tuesday temperatures rise into the upper 50s and by midweek next week we’re looking at the possibility of highs near 60.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.