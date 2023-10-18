Rogers Haunted Hill welcomes families for a spooky time

PLYMOUTH, NY (WBNG) -- For the past 20 years, Rogers Haunted Hill in Plymouth has given families a terrifying but fun experience with its spooky maze. The Rogers Family is excited to bring the haunted extravaganza back for another year on Oct. 21 and 22.

The haunted hill experience started in the family’s barn by Beverly Rogers. Rogers was the family matriarch. She died from cancer in 2019. Now, the maze expanded to the nearby woods owned by Dale Rogers.

The family said it has loved keeping this tradition alive and honoring her memory with this event.

“It’s a whole family thing,” said Rogers Haunted Hill Owner Shelly Ciborowski. “All of our kids, our grandchildren, everyone has a part in it whether it’s for building or decorating.”

The maze features different scary creatures and rooms with certain themes that are sure to spook children and even adults.

“I love to see the look on their faces and hearing the adults screaming who can’t make it through,” said Rogers Haunted Hill Owner Karen Rogers.

Everyone in the family works full-time but they come together nights and weekends to decorate the hill. It costs $10 per person to attend, but people can jump the line with $20. The maze attracts more than 700 people every year and the family encourages anyone who hasn’t attended before to make the trip to Plymouth.

“You’ve got to come,” said Ciborowski. “You’ve got to experience it. It’s different every year.”

The hill is located at 346 Hopkins Crandall Rd. The address will pop up as “Smyrna, NY.” For more information, follow this link..

