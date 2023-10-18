Sen. Gillibrand requests $500M to protect against hate crimes

(WBNG) -- According to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY), since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, there have been reports of growing antisemitism and antisemitic incidents.

In 2022, the FBI recorded more than 11,000 hate crime incidents, Gillibrand’s office noted. This is the highest recorded number of hate crime incidents since 1991.

Due to this, the senator requested $500 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Nonprofit Security Grant Program be included in the Fiscal Year 2024 Homeland Security Appropriations bill. The NSGP provides grant funding to at-risk institutions to strengthen security measures and help make sure everyone can worship without fear.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a steady and disturbing rise in hate crimes across the country and at home in New York,” said Senator Gillibrand in a news release. “And as the crisis in the Middle East worsens, we are likely to see threats to Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities grow.”

Gillibrand said additional funding for the NSGP would help protect these and other communities.

