1 killed in crash in Bradford County

(WCAX)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Springfield Road in Smithfield Township around 1 p.m. on Oct. 17.

According to a news release from State Police, troopers arrived on scene to a significantly damaged Subaru that had struck a tree off the road. Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Springfield Road and failed to make a left turn which resulted in it traveling off the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Bradford County Coroner’s Office, police said. Authorities identified the victim as Shirley Mancuso-Zettel. No age or address was released.

Smithfield Township Fire Department assisted state police on the scene.

