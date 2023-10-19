8th annual Scarecrow contest winding down, winner to be selected soon

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The eighth annual Scarecrow Contest & Display at Otsiningo Park has been in full effect for the past month until Oct. 23. Winners of the competition will be announced on Oct. 27.

In addition to the contest and display, the fifth annual “Trunk or Treat” will be on Sunday at the park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Registration closes on Thursday, if interested in participating follow the link.

