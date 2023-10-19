Are we still looking at rain this weekend?

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 47-53

Friday: 40% chance of some showers. Lots of dry time expected. Best chance of rain is in the late afternoon and evening. High: 58-63

Friday Night: 60% chance of rain. Low: 47-52

Forecast Discussion:

Friday brings our next chance of at least some shower activity but there will be long dry periods through the day. The chance of showers is around 30-40% and looks to be later in the day.

Saturday will be a wet day, at times, and the trend from an all-day rain to more showery periods continues. I think there will be some dry periods Saturday, but it’ll be a cloudy day. Depending on how that low materializes, it will determine how long it rains and how much rain falls. There are no indications of rain being heavy enough to cause problems.

As the storm moves away from the region it will pull in some chilly air from Canada. It will be a windy day Sunday with highs in the 40s. The air will be cold enough that some snow flakes could fly over the higher terrain, if there is any precipitation left over. Winds will gusts to 30mph and leaves will begin to fly.

Monday stays cool with highs around 50. Tuesday temperatures rise into the upper 50s and by midweek next week we’re looking at the possibility of highs near 60.

