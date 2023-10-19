Ashlawn Energy awarded $150,000 at statewide competition

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ashlawn Energy was awarded the grand prize at Fuzehub’s annual commercialization competition, beating out other companies from all across the state.

$150,000 was awarded for the company’s Vancharg Vanadium Battery Flow Energy Storage System.

“It’s a large battery system that you put in a building and it charges and discharges,” said President of Ashlawn Energy Norma Byron. “It charges power off-peak and you use the power at peak times to save money on your electric bill and reduce your greenhouse gas emissions.”

Byron said she was overcome with emotion upon learning they were the recipient of the first-place prize.

“I was absolutely overjoyed,” said Byron. “I had to get over the initial shock but it was very exciting.”

The funding will allow Ashland Energy to speed up battery production and fully automate its systems.

“It will allow us to put together batteries in an automated way instead of putting them together by hand,” said Byron. “We basically stack things on top of each other and bolt them together with a torque wrench. This will automate that process and turn our assembly time from one week to one day.”

Being a part of a quickly rising battery industry in the Southern Tier is something Byron said is a benefit to all involved

“I think there’s a rising tide that raises all boats so I think it’s good to be in a cluster that has a lot of batteries in it,” said Byron.

The funding was awarded through the Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund which supports technology development and commercialization across New York State.

