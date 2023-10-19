Binghamton Veterans Center prepares to unveil ‘Hometown Heroes’ banners

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Veteran Center is almost ready to unveil its Binghamton “Hometown Heroes” banners.

The 10 banners will line the Veterans Memorial Bridge outside the entrance of Otsiningo Park. The hanging will be completed by Nov. 9.

The veterans committee met with Mayor Jared Kraham on Wednesday to share that they are already working on expanding the program. The banners come in two colors: Red represents a veteran who served in Vietnam to the present day and blue represents a veteran who is a legacy or a historical veteran.

President of the Southern Tier Veteran Support Group Ben Margolus discussed the event.

“We’ll have a ceremony at the Visions Memorial arena on the 9th from 1 to 3 p.m.,” said Margolus. “We’ll have a band, we’ll have a Chaplin, it’ll be a big deal.”

Margolus said they have invited local representatives from the area such as Donna Lupardo, Lea Webb and Marc Molinaro.

