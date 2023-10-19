George Phillips - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Every great soccer team needs a reliable finisher. For the Seton Catholic boys team that’s junior striker George Phillips.

“He’s pretty good. It’s always cool watching him do his thing up front. I’m always shocked because he does something new every game. Against CV he was hurt and couldn’t play. Came into overtime and scored the goal. He’s just a dog, that’s all it is,” said Seton Catholic senior right back Max Bergman.

That overtime winner against the Warriors is one of George’s 19 goals on the year in just 12 games played.

“He just anticipates everything. He knows where the ball is going to land. He reads the bounces off some guy’s head or off the punt or anything. He just reads it so well that he’s always in the right place at the right time,” explained Seton Catholic head coach Alex Walsh.

“Our mindset as a team is that it doesn’t matter who scores as long as we get the result in the end. I do everything in my power to do that and help my teammates score. We’ve always had that attacking mindset,” added Phillips.

George has proved that selfless mindset on the field. He also has 13 assists as he’s gotten his teammates involved in the attack as well.

“You can tell when George has the ball because everyone else is looking for it. He just knows the game so well and knows his surroundings so well that once a teammate gives him the ball there are three or four guys making runs or getting open. Because they know even if George isn’t looking at them he can see them,” said Walsh.

That production is leading to wins. The Saints are 12-2 and ranked as the fifth-best team in Class C in the state.

This week they begin sectionals as the number one seed in section four, and for a team with 18 upperclassmen, its now or never.

“It would mean a lot for everyone. To the parents, to the school, to ourselves to really go far in sectionals this year. That would be awesome to hopefully come out with a win this year in sectionals and hopefully more than that,” said Phillips.

Now it’s just about finishing what they’ve started, something that George knows exactly how to do.

