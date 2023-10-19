Home destroyed by fire in Newark Valley

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- A Newark Valley home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at 5621 West Creed Rd. around 10:30 a.m.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, fire officials were unable to confirm additional details, such as reports of injuries, of the blaze. 12 News reached out to the Newark Valley Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

