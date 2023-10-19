Johnson City Senior Center celebrates 40 years

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Senior Center celebrated 40 years of providing programs and services that help seniors stay active, engaged and independent.

The celebration on Thursday included a tribute to the “Johnson Field” which is the location where the senior center was built. The stadium was home to the “Binghamton Triplets Baseball Team” from 1913 until the stadium ultimately was demolished in 1968.

Diana Munson, widow of the beloved New York Yankees catcher and former Binghamton Triplets, Thurman Munson spoke as a guest speaker for the celebration in honor of her husband Thurman Munson.

“You can imagine Binghamton has a defining moment in my life and holds a special place in my heart,” said Munson. “This is where we declared our love for each other, Thurman always had fond memories of his time in Binghamton.”

The Broome County Historical Society joined the celebration and donated two historical markers. The first was a traditional blue and gold NY historical marker that will be located along North Broad Street. Second, the home plate of the Triplets stadium will be returned to its home and will be represented in the senior center’s parking lot.

