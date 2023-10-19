Man who shot New York State Trooper to get new trial

(WBNG) -- A man who was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of a New York State Trooper is getting a new trial.

The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division determined Scott Mawhiney, who was sentenced for his crimes in February 2022, did not receive a fair trial and said that certain information was withheld from the court that could have swayed the jury’s decision.

A court document stated the jury was not made aware that Mawhiney was inebriated due to a mix of alcohol and physician-prescribed clonazepam. That physician, according to the appellate division, warned the drug should not be mixed with alcohol as it could exaggerate the effects of intoxication. Mawhiney argues now that because he was so intoxicated during the ordeal, he did not intend to kill the trooper, as he was unaware of his own actions. In agreement with Mawhiney, the Appellate Division argued that because the physician who had this knowledge was not allowed to testify, the jury did not make its decision with a complete understanding of the situation.

“[The Broome County Court] declined to allow that testimony, explaining that it viewed the physician’s testimony as covering the same ground as the precluded expert testimony and that the question of defendant’s intoxication involved a matter within the average juror’s understanding,” the Appellate Division said.

The Appellate Division also noted that the Broome County Court rejected, on hearsay grounds, Mawhiney’s efforts to place into evidence an email from a State Police lieutenant, who was not at the scene of the crime, in which he described Mawhniey as highly intoxicated.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said his office was in disagreement with the Appellate Division decision.

“If another trial is the result, I am confident that the evidence will again show that Scott Mawhiney is guilty of attempted murder of a police officer,” said Korchak.

Mawhiney was found guilty of the attempted murder of Trooper Ryan Thorp in November 2021 after pleading not guilty to a nine-count indictment. In June 2021, Mawhiney shot Thorp from his residence in the Town of Deposit when Thorp responded to the address for a report of a domestic incident.

