(WBNG) -- The Mercy House of Southern Tier will be hosting its “Gala of Taste” in honor of its 10th anniversary on Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at “Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish” in Endicott.

The cost is $100 per person or $175 for a couple. All proceeds go towards the Mercy House. Follow the link to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.