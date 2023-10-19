A pleasant Fall forecast

Enjoy the mild temperatures
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Breezy. High 64 (58-66) Wind S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low 50 (46-52) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.25″ (.75″) 40% High 62 (58-64) Wind S 10-20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. .10-.25″ Low 48 Wind S becoming W 5-15 mph

SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 70% High 54 Low 42

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Windy. 40% High 46 Low 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 48 Low 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 56 Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 62 Low 42

High pressure along the East Coast will give us a pleasant day. We’ll have partly cloudy skies

mixing with mostly cloudy. A breezy south wind will give us above average temperatures. The

breezy south wind, along with clouds will keep us from getting cold tonight.

We’ll watch two lows for Friday and into the weekend. Low number one will work its way up the Coast.

This will give us clouds Friday. The rain will be mainly over our eastern counties. Low number two

will give us another shot of rain Friday night and into Saturday. A cold front will lead to some

colder weather Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A secondary low will give us some showers Sunday.

We’ll be cold, but quiet Monday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure will give us

partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will moderate Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

