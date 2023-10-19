Report of suspicious person leads police to recover narcotics, weapons

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to a news release from Johnson City Police Department, on Oct. 18 at about 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Gannett Drive.

Police said the call reported an unconscious man in a vehicle in a parking lot. Officers arrived at the scene and identified the man as Florian Gjiza, 27 years old, of Johnson City. While speaking to Gjiza, a glassine envelope was visible and suspected to contain narcotics, police said.

The department said the envelope prompted officers to conduct a search of Gjiza’s vehicle, which revealed a large amount of cocaine, compressed Fentanyl pills, metal knuckles, a machete, a drug scale, packaging materials and money.

Gjiza was charged with:

Four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a narcotic drug in the fourth degree, a class C felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D violent felony

Two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a misdemeanor

Gjiza was arrested, taken to central arraignment and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

