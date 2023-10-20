Assemblywoman Lupardo’s STOP-DWI bill signed into law

(WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) announced Friday that her legislation to support local STOP-DWI programs has been signed into law by fellow Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul.

The new litigation redirects two mandatory surcharges associated with impaired driving offenses directly to county STOP-DWI programs instead of the state’s general fund. Lupardo’s office said the bill would provide an important funding stream to address issues related to increased incidences of drugged driving.

“Local STOP-DWI programs are crucial to safe roads and safe communities,” said Lupardo. “Over the years, funding has been diverted from these programs, putting essential services like sobriety checkpoints and driver rehabilitation programs at risk.”

Lupardo’s office noted that the bill was 10 years in the making. She noted that Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar, a Republican, sponsored the bill when he represented the 52nd State Senate District.

“From my time as a young cop on the street performing DWI patrols to eventually administrating the program and coordinating the shifts as a Captain, I saw firsthand the important role the STOP-DWI plays as a pre-emptive tool to help keep communities safe and get dangerous drivers off the road to prevent avoidable tragedy,” said Akshar. “During my time as State Senator, I was proud to help support this program by securing the resources needed for volunteers, advocates and law enforcement to spread awareness and save lives. As Sheriff, I’m proud to continue partnering with Assemblywoman Lupardo, who has remained steadfast in supporting the lifesaving work of this program.”

The bill was now sponsored by State Senator Tim Kennedy (D, 63).

