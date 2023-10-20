Binghamton men’s basketball selected fourth in America East preseason poll

By Jacob Russo
Oct. 19, 2023
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton men’s basketball has been picked to finish fourth in the 2023-24 America East Coaches’ Preseason Poll. This is the second straight season the Bearcats have been picked fourth in the preseason poll.

Vermont, the seven-time defending regular-season champion, lead the preseason poll with 62 points and six first-place votes. UMass Lowell, the tournament’s runner-up last year, finished second with 55 points and three first-place votes. Bryant placed third (51), with Binghamton (44) and Maine (36) rounding out the top five.

