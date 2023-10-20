Breezy and wet conditions this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Steady at times. Chance of rain 100%. Low: 47-52.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 70%. High: 50-54.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. Low: 35-43.

Sunday: Much cooler with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 44. Low: 36.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 51. Low: 35.

Tuesday: Sunshine. High: 60. Low: 47.

Wednesday: Partial sun and warmer. High: 68. Low: 51.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 62. Low: 47.

Friday: Clouds with breaks of sun. High: 64. Low: 52.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain showers will move in during the night, as a cold front will swing across the region. Rain will be steady at times. Thanks to the clouds, temperatures will not fall all that much, with lows near 50.

The rain will continue throughout the day Saturday, with temperatures not rising, with most holding steady in the low-50s. Winds will pick up out from the northwest, with sustained winds between 10-15 MPH, and gusts nearing 35 MPH. Rain will mainly move out by Saturday night, with lows falling to the low-40s. Rainfall totals will be between .5″-1″, with localized high amounts possible.

It will remain breezy and chilly on Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-40s, and lingering rain showers possible. Those in elevations greater than 2000 feet could see the first flakes of the season mix in. Lows Sunday night will fall to near 36.

A ridge of high pressure moves in next week, allowing for drier conditions and some sun. Despite this, Monday will still remain cool with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer air returns Tuesday through Friday, with temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday will have the most sunshine, before more clouds build back in by the end of the week.

