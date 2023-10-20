Broome County highway work plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County announced its roadwork plans for the week of Oct. 23.

The following list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works:

  • Culvert work on Old State Road and Pagebrook Road
  • Guiderail repairs on Bevier Street and Stratmill Road
  • Cleaning ditches on Cloverdale Road, Conklin Forks Road, Ganoungtown Road, Hawleyton Road and Stratmill Road
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads

The county noted that these repairs are part of the record amount of work scheduled for 2023, in which more than 83 miles of Broome County roadways will be required.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after attempted robbery at McKinley Avenue Visions
Man who shot New York State Trooper to get new trial
Report of suspicious person leads police to recover narcotics, weapons
Home destroyed by fire in Newark Valley
Broome County Clerk’s Office announces home security tool

Latest News

Highlights: Bainbridge-Guilford vs. Tioga (high school football)
Binghamton men’s basketball selected fourth in America East preseason poll
Twin Valley Farm's Pumpkins
Twin Valley Farms opens ‘u-pick’ pumpkin farm for Halloween season
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Binghamton