Broome County highway work plans

(WBNG) -- Broome County announced its roadwork plans for the week of Oct. 23.

The following list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works:

Culvert work on Old State Road and Pagebrook Road

Guiderail repairs on Bevier Street and Stratmill Road

Cleaning ditches on Cloverdale Road, Conklin Forks Road, Ganoungtown Road, Hawleyton Road and Stratmill Road

Mowing right of way on various county roads

The county noted that these repairs are part of the record amount of work scheduled for 2023, in which more than 83 miles of Broome County roadways will be required.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe.

