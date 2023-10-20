Ithaca man charged for torturing 2 men

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department announced Friday that it made an arrest in an investigation into the kidnapping and torture of two men.

Ithaca Police said it charged 48-year-old Arthur A. Harriett of Ithaca with the following:

Two counts of kidnapping in the second degree, a class B felony

Two counts of assault in the second degree, a class D felony

Two counts of robbery in the first degree, a class B felony

Two counts of robbery in the second degree, a class C felony

Police said, that since Sept. 16, officers have been investigating the kidnapping and torture of the two men in an apartment on the 100 block of Chestnut Street. The investigation also involved the assault and robbery against the victims. Police said a search warrant at the address was served on Oct. 5. Several people were detained in what the department called a large police presence at the address.

The search warrant was connected to an investigation into serious violent felonies, police noted.

The two victims were assaulted, robbed and tortured over a period of hours, police said. They are recovering from their injuries and are expected to survive.

Police said the investigation into the situation is ongoing and additional details may be released at a later date. Anyone with information about this is encouraged to reach out to the Ithaca Police Department.

