(WBNG) -- The Misty Falls Motion Picture Company will host a special screening of the film “Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission” at the Helon Foley Theatre on Nov. 2. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. with a questions and answers section to follow.

Writer and director of the film Chris Johnson and producer Mariana Tosca joined Around the Tiers to talk about the movie.

To purchase tickets, follow this link. Veterans and their spouses receive free admission.

