Multiple crews respond to house fire in Binghamton

Binghamton (WBNG) - Around 8:15 p.m. October 19, crews responded to a house fire along Rush Avenue.

When 12 News arrived at the scene, multiple fire and EMS vehicles were there to respond to the fire, which resulted in damage to the outside upper floor areas.

At the time, police blocked off the entrance to Rush Avenue, and the entire street was sectioned off with police tape.

