‘Owego and Tioga Project 365′ helps homeless and displaced community

OWEGO (WBNG) -- After this year’s “National Night Out,” the Owego Police Chief and Senior Pastor at the Owego Nazarene Church decided they needed to do something for the community during the other 364 days of the year.

Senior Pastor Jay Giestdorfer told 12 News that Owego has been dealing with a homeless issue for a while and to them it was a no-brainer to focus their project on.

“There are already things that are really good that are happening out there where people can get help already,” Giestdorfer said. “But those places are kinda spread out around town and it’s hard to centralize them and focus on all of the services available.”

“Common Grounds” is a space in Owego created by a local pastor named Bob Hinerich. He created this place for community members to come together and be themselves.

Giestdorfer said Hinerich died a few weeks ago, but his wife wants to continue his dream of bringing the community together.

“Common Grounds is centrally localized in Owego,” Giestdorfer said. “So, we were thinking, ‘wouldn’t it be great to have a place where either homeless or displaced people could come to one central location, and in that central location, take advantage of the services we have?’”

Project 365′s goal is to use Common Grounds and make it a one-stop place for the homeless and displaced. In the future, it will offer resources like “Casa De Trinity,” “DSS,” and hopefully have showers, washers and dryers.

”You feel more human when you’re able to care for your basic needs,” Giestdorfer said. “One of the problems we’ve noticed is if you’re homeless or displaced, they don’t often have a place to do those things.”

They are also creating emergency to-go packs filled with essentials the homeless or displaced may not have, but need.

This will not be an overnight facility, but a place to connect people to the community and services that already exist, while also giving people basic human necessities.

“We’re trying to create an atmosphere of love, and connection and community. I believe Owego was once known as the greatest little small town of America and I would love for us to get back to that,” said Geistdorfer.

Giestdorfer said like any other initiative, they need funding to get this up and running for their community, but they are working hard.

