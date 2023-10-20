Police investigating deadly crash in Chenango County

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Bainbridge on Oct. 18.

Around 7:30 p.m. that day, troopers were dispatched to the scene of 1025 County Rd. 39 for a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Naqwain J. Johnson, of Schenectady, NY, was killed in the crash despite medical care by Sidney EMS.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from Schenectady was transported to the hospital for care.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after attempted robbery at McKinley Avenue Visions
Man who shot New York State Trooper to get new trial
Report of suspicious person leads police to recover narcotics, weapons
Home destroyed by fire in Newark Valley
Broome County Clerk’s Office announces home security tool

Latest News

‘Owego and Tioga Project 365′ helps homeless and displaced community
Broome County highway work plans
Highlights: Bainbridge-Guilford vs. Tioga (high school football)
Binghamton men’s basketball selected fourth in America East preseason poll