Police investigating deadly crash in Chenango County
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Bainbridge on Oct. 18.
Around 7:30 p.m. that day, troopers were dispatched to the scene of 1025 County Rd. 39 for a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Naqwain J. Johnson, of Schenectady, NY, was killed in the crash despite medical care by Sidney EMS.
The passenger of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from Schenectady was transported to the hospital for care.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
