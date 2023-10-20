Police investigating deadly crash in Chenango County

(WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Bainbridge on Oct. 18.

Around 7:30 p.m. that day, troopers were dispatched to the scene of 1025 County Rd. 39 for a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Naqwain J. Johnson, of Schenectady, NY, was killed in the crash despite medical care by Sidney EMS.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from Schenectady was transported to the hospital for care.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

