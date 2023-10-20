‘Rock Out for Sock Out’ concert: Interview with former Kansas singer John Elefante

(WBNG) -- Around the Tiers spoke with former Kansas singer John Elefante ahead of the “Rock Out for Sock Out” concert. Around the Tiers also spoke with former Boston singer Fran Cosmo.

The concert is Friday at 8 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

For information about tickets, and the concert in Syracuse on Saturday, follow this link.

