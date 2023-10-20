Sex offender indicted for trying to meet with 14-year-old

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the unsealing of an indictment of a man who is a registered sex offender.

The district attorney’s office said Devon Ireland, 28, of Unadilla, NY, appeared in court for the three-count indictment.

Count one accuses Ireland of attempting to endanger the welfare of a child. Count two accuses him of attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. Count three of the indictment accuses him of attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a class E felony.

The district attorney’s office said Ireland is accused of engaging in a sexually explicit online conversation with a person that he thought was a 14-year-old. During that conversation, he tried to persuade the child to engage in sexual contact. Later that night, he met the child in Masonville and learned that the child was actually an adult using a decoy account, the office said.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

