Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 16 to head to Washington

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 16 leaves Saturday morning for a two-day packed visit to the nation’s capital.

There, the veterans will see the very memorials and monuments erected in their honor, including the Vietnam Wall, Korean War Memorial, World War II Memorial and a moving trip to the Arlington National Cemetery.

The community is invited to give these veterans a celebratory “welcome back” home on Sunday night at SUNY Broome. You can go to 907 Front St. around 6 p.m. and see the veterans as they return.

