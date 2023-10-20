Twin Valley Farms opens ‘u-pick’ pumpkin farm for Halloween season

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- A new farm in Broome County has been working hard to bring a new take on a Halloween tradition just in time for the season.

Twin Valley Farms held its first ever opening for their new pumpkin farm earlier this month, where families can go to pick pumpkins straight from the patch.

The project was an effort by the family of the property to preserve the farm and legacy left by their grandfather.

12 News spoke with Thomas Borst, he manager of the farm spoke about their inspiration for ‘u-pick’ pumpkins.

”Another reason that we did this u-pick pumpkin patch was because I don’t think anyone around here has heard of one, I know I haven’t I’ve never been to one, so its new, something new for the area.” said Thomas Borst

With their season underway, the farm has plans to grow more crops for other upcoming seasons and holidays with hopes of growing trees for a ‘u-cut Christmas tree farm’.

If you want to stop by, head to 295 State Highway 12 in Chenango Forks.

