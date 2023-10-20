Windy and mild

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 62 (58-64)

Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. .10-.25″ (.50″) Low 50 (48-54) Wind S becoming NW 5-15 mph

SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .05-.25″ (1.00″) 70% High 54 (48-56)

Wind NW 10-20 G 25 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. Windy. 0-.10″ Low 42 Wind W 15-25 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Windy. 40% High 48 Low 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. High 50 Low 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64 Low 44

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 64 Low 46

A mix of sun and clouds for today. It looks like the coastal low will end up farther to our

east. We still have a low/cold front to our west. These will give us some showers for this

afternoon and tonight.

Clouds, rain and showers for Saturday with steady or falling temperatures. A secondary low

will give us some showers Sunday.

We’ll be cold, but quiet Monday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure will give us

partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will moderate Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday with highs in

the 50s and 60s.

