Windy and mild
Changes are coming
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 62 (58-64)
Wind S 10-20 G25 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. .10-.25″ (.50″) Low 50 (48-54) Wind S becoming NW 5-15 mph
SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .05-.25″ (1.00″) 70% High 54 (48-56)
Wind NW 10-20 G 25 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. Windy. 0-.10″ Low 42 Wind W 15-25 mph
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Windy. 40% High 48 Low 36
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. High 50 Low 32
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 Low 40
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64 Low 44
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 64 Low 46
A mix of sun and clouds for today. It looks like the coastal low will end up farther to our
east. We still have a low/cold front to our west. These will give us some showers for this
afternoon and tonight.
Clouds, rain and showers for Saturday with steady or falling temperatures. A secondary low
will give us some showers Sunday.
We’ll be cold, but quiet Monday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure will give us
partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will moderate Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday with highs in
the 50s and 60s.
