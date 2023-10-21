BGM announces return of flights to Detroit

MAINE (WBNG) -- Delta Airlines will once again fly you from the Greater Binghamton Airport to the Motor City.

Flights from BGM to Detroit Metro will begin Jan. 8, 2024. Flights will be daily. For these flights, Delta will be utilizing larger CRJ-900 plane to accommodate more passengers per flight with two-class service. Delta used a smaller plane with single-class service. The CRJ-900 has room for 76 passengers.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 21.

In 2022, Broome County officials announced Avelo Airlines would fly from BGM to Orlando and Fort Myers, Fla. Later that year, flights to New York City were announced but, with that announcement, flights to Detroit were discontinued.

“Now, our business and leisure travelers should be able to fully utilize the opportunities afforded by the larger plane that will provide at least two classes of service, creating more comfortable flights with additional amenities,” said Broome County Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner, regarding the return of Detroit flights and the larger planes.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner noted that the flights to Detroit will be great for people who are traveling to Asia and parts of the Americas and Europe.

