A November feeling for Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Some isolated showers. Breezy. Low: 35-42.

Sunday: Much cooler with scattered showers. Remaining breezy, with gusts nearing 30 MPH. High: 37-45.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. Cold. Low: 32-41.

Monday: Early clouds give way to mostly sunny skies. High: 53. Low: 36.

(WBNG)

Tuesday: Sunshine. High: 62. Low: 48.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 69. Low: 49.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 65. Low: 50.

Friday: Clouds with breaks of sun. High: 64. Low: 54.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 60. Low: 42.

Forecast Discussion:

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest for the night, with sustained winds between 10-15 MPH, and wind gusts potentially reaching near 30 MPH. Lows will fall to near 40, under cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.

It will feel more like November on Sunday, as highs will only climb into the mid-40s. Showers will develop during the afternoon, with a few locations in the higher elevations seeing snowflakes mix in. Showers will taper off as we head into the night, with mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures, with most spots falling into the mid-30s.

Clouds will be heavy to start Monday, but an area of high pressure will move in during the day, allowing for plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low-50s. Temperatures will continue to trend upwards througout the rest of the workweek, as highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. We are also looking dry for most of this stretch as well, with sun and clouds.

The start of the weekend shows a moisture-starved cold front crossing the Southern Tier, leading to slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday, with highs nearing 60.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.