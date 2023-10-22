Binghamton women’s soccer ties Maine 2-2, remain in first place in the America East

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team tied Maine 2-2 on Sunday at home to remain in first place in the America East.

The Bearcats lead the Black Bears by one point with one regular season game to go.

Maine got the scoring started right away as Lara Kirkby netted a goal in the fourth minute. Then, in the 19th minute, Abby Kraemer put the Black Bears up 2-0.

Binghamton then started to come back as Olivia McKnight made it a one-score game in the 36th minute off a goal from a corner kick.

Then in the 60th minute, freshman Paige Luke scored off a cross from Grace Vittoria to tie the game.

Binghamton has already clinched a spot in the conference postseason.

Next up, the Bearcats will wrap up their regular season on Thursday at NJIT with a 7 p.m. start time.

