Motorcyclist, good samaritan killed when vehicle strikes them

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Two people were killed on the side of the road when a vehicle struck them on Oct. 20, New York State Police said.

Police identified the victims as Patrick Robinson, 42, of Ithaca, NY and Mathew J. Poplawski, 34, of Schenectady.

An investigation determined Robinson lost control of his motorcycle on wet roads and laid the bike down on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield. Poplawski was passing by and decided to help Robinson when a vehicle struck both of them around 9:30 p.m. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck them is a 57-year-old man from Illinois. Alcohol does not seem to be a contributing factor of the crash, police noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

